Gujarat Queen Express TTE removed after collecting additional fare post GST rollout

[India], July 02 (ANI): Gujarat Queen Express train Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) who collected Rs 20 each from passengers after Goods and Service Tax (GST) rollout, was removed from the duty.

The railway department has taken the matter seriously and ordered an investigation.

Livid passengers created a scene as they refused to pay the extra fee that was reportedly levied in lieu of the GST.

In a video depicting chaos that went viral online, the TTE of Queen Express was seen asking passengers to pay an additional fare of Rs. 20 per ticket on account of instructions given to him by government officials to do so, citing the GST to be the reason for the same.

Passengers were seen arguing that the charge must be levied on tickets booked after July 1, and not on those booked before the roll out of the new tax regime, and refused to pay the additional fee. Passengers also demanded to see an official circular from the Centre. (ANI)