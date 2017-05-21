Gujarat: Severe water crisis leaves Valsad locals painfully parched

[India], May 21 (ANI): Local residents of Keldha village under Valsad district of Gujarat are in major distress as the acute water crisis in the area is taking a toll on their daily lives.

The locals have to walk at least 5 kilometers to fetch water for their daily need.

In the absence of any relief from either rain or winds, the temperature is also soaring in the city besides acute water shortage in the area.

"In the morning people come from the nearby villages to fill water. Because of this there is always a long line. We have other work like cooking, cleaning the house etc. So we generally come during the night to fetch water," said a local to ANI.

"A large number of big packages are announced for the people by the Government of Gujarat through the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojna but cannot provide drinking water for the people. Today the condition of the residents of villages and villages around it has become so much worse that they go they have to go walk kilometers to fetch water. So, due to lack of sleep we are also facing difficulties," said another villager According to reports, Gujarat's foodgrain production has been on the decline in the past few years, when the state didn't receive sufficient rains. As per the latest Socio-Economic Review of Gujarat, production of foodgrains during 2015-16 is estimated at 61.92 lakh tonnes compared to 77.95 lakh tonnes in 2014-15, a drop of 20.5%. The fall is even sharper when compared to the 2013-14 figures, when the production was around 93.82 lakh tonnes. (ANI)