Gujarat: Students punished for sporting single braid

Class 5 student in Ahmedabad hospitalized as school authorities allegedly forced students to do sit-ups reportedly for not sporting 2 braids

The incident took place in Ahmedabad's Lalita Green Lawns School on Tuesday.

Her parents rushed her to the hospital as her feet were swollen due to the punishment.

The girl did not follow the school's rule due to pimples on her forehead.

One of the school teachers punished several girls for not sporting two braids.

It is to be noted that as per Section 83 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), nothing is an offence which is done by a child above seven years of age and under twelve, who has not attained sufficient maturity of understanding to judge of the nature and consequences of his conduct on that occasion. (ANI)