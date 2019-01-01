Gujarat students to answer roll call by saying 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat'

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Students across Gujarat will now answer their mandatory roll call by saying 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat', instead of 'Yes Sir' or 'Present Sir'.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Tuesday confirmed the same.

A notification regarding this matter was issued by the Gujarat government on Monday, which would be applicable for the students from Classes I to XII.

Responding to the same, Chudasama told ANI: "Gujarat government released a notification yesterday, stating that during the roll call in schools students will say 'Jai Bharat' or 'Jai Hind' instead of 'Yes Sir'."

The main objective of the new move is to "foster patriotism among students right from childhood", the notification said. All education officers have been instructed to ensure the compliance of the order with effect from January 1, 2019. Notifications were issued by Directorate of Primary Education, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. As per the notification, the decision was taken by the Gujarat Education Ministry during a review meeting. (ANI)