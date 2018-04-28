Gujarat University Professors deny campaigning for Congress

[India] April 28 (ANI): Nine professors of Central University of Gujarat (CUG) have denied campaigning for the Congress during last assembly elections.

Their reaction has come after the university issued show cause notice to them for canvassing for the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates during last assembly elections.

Sony Kunjappan, President, Central University of Gujarat Teachers' Association, says that the professors are being targeted.

"I think we are being targeted. The university should have first sought a clarification from us before issuing show cause notice," Kunjappan said.

He is among the nine professors who were served a show cause notic "Notice has been issued to us that we as teachers campaigned for a political party (Congress).We have denied this," he added. The teachers' representative told ANI that the notice has been issued reportedly on the complaint of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) but it has denied giving such a complaint. The CUG Vice-Chancellor Syed Abdul Bari issued the show cause notice while acting on the references forwarded by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry, office of the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the state education department. (ANI)