Gujarat's election fever! Rahul eats Pav Bhaji at local shop

[India], December 8 (ANI): The election fever was clearly seen to have taken over Gujarat on Friday, when hoards of supporters gathered to merely see Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi eat Pav Bhaji at a local shop in Tarapur.

With a day left for the first phase of Gujarat elections, Gandhi visited a local Pav Bhaji shop here with several supporters tagged along with him, who captured in their phones every morsel eaten by him, as well as the two steps taken by him to pay the now-famous Pav Bhaji seller.

From political slugfest to temple visits, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are leaving no stones unturned to win Gujarat's assembly elections. The Gujarat election will be held in two phases- December 9 and 14. (ANI)