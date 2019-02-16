Gujjar agitation over reservation called off

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The Gujjar community called off its 'rasta-roko' dharna at Sawai Madhopur district on Saturday.

“The government has accepted our demands. We are calling off the protest,” said Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla.

Bainsla also said Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh shared the draft of the government which includes the Gujjar community’s demand.

For the last ten days, Rajasthan has been witnessing a string of protests by the Gujjar community.

The protest, led by Bainsla, had affected the movement of trains in the region as agitators squatted on rail tracks in a bid to push their demand. A bill was passed in the Rajasthan assembly on Wednesday earmarking five per cent reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions. Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had said, "I want to congratulate Rajasthan government as we have passed the Gujjar reservation bill. The Gujjar community was waiting for so long. It is a historic moment for us." (ANI)