Gujjar protest in Rajasthan ends

(Rajasthan) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): The nine-day long protest by the Gujjar community over reservation issue has been called off, announced Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on Saturday.

The Gujjar community called off their 'rasta-roko' dharna on railway tracks in the state's Sawai Madhopur district after the State cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh today shared the draft of the government which includes the Gujjar community’s demand.

Bainsla requested the protesters to remove all blockades across Rajasthan immediately.

Calling off the protest, Bainsla said: “I ask forgiveness for the trouble caused to the people during nine days of this protest. We got five per cent reservation. If some problem arises, CM Ashok Gehlot has given assurance to intervene.” “We regret the trouble caused during the protest. The Rajasthan Assembly has passed the Bill for reservation unanimously,” said the Cabinet Minister at the protest site. A Bill was passed in the state assembly on Wednesday earmarking five per cent reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions. Bainsla, however, added: “The government has not accepted some of our demands. I don’t want to discuss it today. We will discuss that later.” Condemning the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir, he said, “We have grief and anger for the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama. We express condolences to their families.” For the nine days, Rajasthan has been witnessing a string of protests by the Gujjar community. The protest, led by Bainsla, had affected the movement of trains in the region as agitators squatted on rail tracks in a bid to push their demand. (ANI)