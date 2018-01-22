  1. Sify.com
  4. Gulbarga University UG B.Com 3rd semester results declared

Last Updated: Mon, Jan 22, 2018 10:22 hrs
Gulbarga University

The Gulbarga University has released the results of UG Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) 3rd semester. Students can check their results in the official page of the univerosty - www.gug.ac.in.

The University of Gulbarga (GU) held the 3rd Semester in the period of November/December 2017.

How to check Gulbarga Univeristy UG B.Com 3rd sem results:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.gug.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the results link and click on that.

Step 3: The students will then be directed to a third party results link hosted by http://karnataka.indiaresults.com.

Step 4: Select B.Com III Semester results.

Step 5: Enter roll number and other required detials to get results.

You can also go to a direct link - http://karnataka.indiaresults.com/gulbarga-university/default.aspx - to view the 3rd sem results.

The Gulbarga University has the jurisdiction over 4 districts of Karnataka namely Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadagiri.

