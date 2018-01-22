Gulbarga University UG B.Com 3rd semester results declared

The Gulbarga University has released the results of UG Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) 3rd semester. Students can check their results in the official page of the univerosty - www.gug.ac.in.
The University of Gulbarga (GU) held the 3rd Semester in the period of November/December 2017.
How to check Gulbarga Univeristy UG B.Com 3rd sem results:
Step 1: Visit the official website www.gug.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the results link and click on that.
Step 3: The students will then be directed to a third party results link hosted by http://karnataka.indiaresults.com.
Step 4: Select B.Com III Semester results.
Step 5: Enter roll number and other required detials to get results.
You can also go to a direct link - http://karnataka.indiaresults.com/gulbarga-university/default.aspx - to view the 3rd sem results.
The Gulbarga University has the jurisdiction over 4 districts of Karnataka namely Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadagiri.