Gulbarga University UG B.Com 3rd semester results declared

The University of Gulbarga (GU) held the 3rd Semester in the period of November/December 2017.

How to check Gulbarga Univeristy UG B.Com 3rd sem results:





Step 2: Go to the results link and click on that.





Step 3: The students will then be directed to a third party results link hosted by http://karnataka.indiaresults.com.





Step 4: Select B.Com III Semester results.





Step 5: Enter roll number and other required detials to get results.





You can also go to a direct link - http://karnataka.indiaresults.com/gulbarga-university/default.aspx - to view the 3rd sem results.





The Gulbarga University has the jurisdiction over 4 districts of Karnataka namely Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadagiri.

