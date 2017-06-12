"Gunda' remark row: Karat says army chief is making objectionable statements

[India], June 12 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday extended support to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's remark that Army chief General Bipin Rawat was behaving like a 'sadak ka gunda'.

"I think Sandeep Dikshit has already apologised for the comment he made. That comment was made in a specific context and the matter should end there. But it is a matter of concern generally that the present Army chief's statement result in controversy because the statements itself are quite objectionable," Karat told ANI.

Karat further said that General Rawat was undermining the status of his post while making such controversial statements.

"I think there is a need for self restrain as far as chief of our army is concerned," she added.

Sandeep Dikshit came into the center of attention after he remarked that General Rawat's was behaving like a sadak ka gunda" (street thug).

His statement came in response to the General Rawat's remark that Army was "fully ready for a two and a half front war".

Meanwhile the Centre has demanded an apology from Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and asked her to clarify her stand on remarks against the Indian Army.

"It shocks us. It did not come from a somebody from Congress, but from a very eminent Congress leader," Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

.

However, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has tendered an apology for the second time, saying he shouldn't have used "uncivilised" words to convey his message.

"It was a statement given to you (ANI) only and it was in the context of the constant statements that the Army Chief has made with regard to the army's preparation and Pakistan. I thought Indian Army chiefs normally don't make these statements and they have a different manner in which they approach," Dikshit told ANI. (ANI)