Gurez avalanche: Body of third missing soldier recovered

[India], December 20 (ANI): The body of a soldier, who went missing after an avalanche hit Gurez region of Bandipora on December 10, was recovered on Wednesday.

The army soldier has been identified as rifleman Moorty.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army had recovered bodies of two other soldiers. A total of three soldiers had gone missing during the avalanche.

They belonged to Army's 36 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Unit, stationed at Baktore area of Gurez.

The Indian Army had deployed specially trained teams of its high altitude warfare school (HAWS) to recover the bodies of the missing soldiers. (ANI)