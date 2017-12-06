Gurez Coy bags Commandants banner for Autumn Term 2017

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Commandant's award ceremony was held with the Gurez Coy receiving the Commandants banner for Autumn Term 2017.

The Commandants Medal for Best Gentleman Cadet in Weapon Training was awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Karthigayan S of Gurez Coy, while the Commandants Medal for Best Gentleman Cadet in Riding went to Junior Under Officer Vikas Kumar Yadav of Kalidhar Coy.

The Garhwal Rifles Medal for Best Gentleman Cadet Sportsman is awarded to Junior Under Officer Ravi Choudhary of Rezangla Coy, while the Army Ordnance Corps Medal for Best Gentleman Cadet in Officer Quotient was given to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Dorjee Sherpa of Kalidhar Coy.

The Sikh Regiment Silver Medal for Best Gentleman Cadet in Physical Training was awarded to Junior Under Officer Vasudev Sharma of Tithwal Coy. The JAT Regiment Silver Medal for Best Gentleman Cadet in Tactical ability and Leadership was awarded to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Dorjee Sherpa of Kalidhar Coy. The Brigade of the Guards Silver Medal for Best Gentleman Cadet in Drill was awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Karthigayan S of Gurez Coy. The Infantry Directorate Silver Medal for Best Gentleman Cadet in Service Subjects was awarded to Company Quarter Master Seargent Sanjay Yadav of Kalidhar Coy. The Commandants Medal for Best All Round Performance was awarded to Academy Under Officer Shivanshu Singh of Gurez Coy while the Best Foreign Gentleman Cadet went to awarded to Junior Under Officer Sherab Tobden of Kalidhar Coy. Merit Card category: The Merit Card for Physical Training was awarded to Junior Under Officer Vasudev Sharma of Tithwal Coy The Merit Card for football was awarded to Junior Under Officer Sherab Tobden of Kalidhar Coy, Gentleman Cadet Thinley Yoezer of Tithwal Coy and Gentleman Cadet Sonam Tshering of Gurez Coy. The Merit Card for volleyball was awarded to Gentleman Cadet Piyush Keshubhai Ratadia of Rezangla Coy, Junior Under Officer Ravi Choudhary of Rezangla Coy and Gentleman Cadet Rupesh Kumar Agar of Kalidhar Coy. The Merit Card for X-country was awarded to Seargent Devendra Singh Chauhan of Kalidhar Coy, Gentleman Cadet Prattet Singh of Gurez Coy, Gentleman Cadet Rupam Kumar Seth of Rezangla Coy and Gentleman Cadet Angad Singh Walia of Kalidhar Coy. The Merit Card for aquatics was awarded to Gentleman Cadet Nishant of Tithwal Coy. Trophies for Excellence in various Fields: The Signals Trophy for Best Technical Entry Scheme Gentle Cadet proceeding to Military College of Telecommunication Engineering was awarded to Battalion Under Officer Vedant Sharma. The Directorate General of Rashtriya Rifles Trophy for Best Gentleman Cadet Sportsman was awarded to Junior Under Officer Ravi Choudhary. The Southern Command Trophy for Best Gentleman Cadet in Officer Quotient was awarded to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Dorjee Sherpa. The Mahar Regiment Trophy for Best Gentleman Cadet in Weapon Training was awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Karthigayan S. The Eastern Command Trophy for Best All Round Performance was awarded to Academy Under Officer Shivanshu Singh. The Maratha Light Infantry Trophy for Best in Equitation is awarded to Junior Under Officer Vikas Kumar Yadav. Medals for Technical Entry Scheme Course 36 for Excelling in Basic Military Training The bronze medal for Technical Entry Scheme-36 was awarded to Company Sergeant Major Ayush Panwar of Tithwal Coy while the silver medal went to Battalion Under Officer Vedant Sharma of Rezangla Coy. The Academy Under Officer Shivanshu Singh of Gurez Coy bagged the gold medal for the category. Firing Prizes: The Gentleman Cadet Yap Tshering Bhutia of Rezangla Coy bagged the gold medal for firing while the silver medal went to Seargent Sukhwinder Singh of Tithwal Coy. The bronze medal was awarded to Gentleman Cadet Harish Tellabati of Tithwal Coy. Trophies Awarded to Coys for Excellence in Trg The AEC Trophy for "Inter Coy Academics Championship" was awarded to Gurez Coy. The Northern Command Trophy for "Best Coy in Service Subjects" was awarded to Tithwal Coy. The Kumaon & Naga Regiment Trophy for "Inter Economy Championship" was awarded to Kalidhar Coy. The IT Trophy for best in IT was awarded to Batra Battalion. (ANI)