Gurkirat Singh appointed Himachal AICC secy

[India], June 15 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Gurkirat Singh Kotli as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary for Himachal Pradesh.

''The Congress president, Rahul Gandhi has appointed Mr Gurkirat Singh Kotli as AICC secretary for Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect," read a release by AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

Kotli is a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Khanna in Ludhiana, Punjab. He has succeeded Asha Kumari, an MLA from Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)