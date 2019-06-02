Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib reopens after winter break

[India], June 1 (ANI): Gates of the pious Sikh pilgrimage Hemkund Sahib opened for the devotees here on Saturday.

On the same day, more than eight thousand pilgrims trekked for 18 kilometres to reach the sacred Gurudwara which is situated at a height of 15,000 feet.

One of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites, a Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, was opened after a six-month-long winter break.

The first batch of pilgrims, consisting of 8000 people, left from Govind Ghat Gurudwara on Friday after it was formally flagged off by the Garhwal Commissioner.

The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site. Thousands of pilgrims take the trek every year to reach the holy site. (ANI)