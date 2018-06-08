Gurugram: 3 nabbed for allegedly raping Kenyan national

[India], June 8 (ANI): The Gurugram police have arrested three men for allegedly raping a Kenyan woman here.

According to the police, the incident happened around 12:30 am on Thursday. The victim, who was returning home from a party, was allegedly raped on the pretense of being offered a lift by the accused trio.

"The accused picked up the victim from Bristol Chowk of MG Road where the incident took place. A team was made on the basis of the victim's complaints, who has arrested the trio who are from Ghata village and Behrampur village," Kuldeep Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Gurugram, told ANI.

"We have registered an FIR against the men under Section 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and have recorded the victim's statement under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code. The victim's medical test will be conducted soon," he added. An investigation is being conducted for further details. (ANI)