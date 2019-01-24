Gurugram building collapse: 6 bodies recovered, rescue operations underway

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Six bodies have been recovered from the site of a building collapse in Ullawas locality here on Thursday.

A four-storeyed building had collapsed early this morning. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were rushed to the site to rescue those trapped under the rubble. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are also at the spot to assist in the rescue operation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gurugram Sanjeev Singla said the building which collapsed was unstable and being built without any expertise.

"Almost 150 people are carrying out rescue operations. We are being told that six to seven people are trapped under the debris but the exact number is yet to be ascertained," he added earlier in the day. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said the owner of the building has been traced and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the mishap. The rescue operations are still underway. (ANI)