Gurugram building collapse: Compensation of 3 lakh for families of victims

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs three lakh to the family members of the victims who died in the Ullawas locality building collapse.

Vinay Pratap, Deputy Commissioner said, "Bodies of six people have been recovered from the site of building collapse. The rescue operation is going on and will continue in the night. The bodies of the victims have been sent to Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A criminal case is being filed against the building owner and contractor. SDM Gurugram has been given magisterial enquiry to examine the cause of the incident and to suggest a future remedy."

A four-storeyed building had collapsed early this morning. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were rushed to the site to rescue those trapped under the rubble. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are also at the spot to assist in the rescue operation. (ANI)