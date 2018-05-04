Gurugram girl hangs self after poor re-exam

Gurugram: A Class 12 girl student hanged herself at her house after performing poorly in a re-exam in economics paper, police said on Friday.

Police said Muskan Chahal, 17, was a student of Ryan International School in Bhondsi on the Sohna Road near here and was stressed after her poor performance in the re-examination held on April 24 following the leak of Class 12 CBSE economics paper earlier.

"She went to the fourth floor of our Kirti Nagar house and locked herself in. When we went to check on her after she did not come downstairs for a long time, she was found hanging," her father Rajiv Chahal told police.