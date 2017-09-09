Gurugram Police says Ryan incident investigation will satisfy everyone

[India], September 9 (ANI): The Gurugram Police on Saturday said that the committee has been formed to find loopholes in the security arrangement in Ryan International School where a seven-year-old student has been murdered.

The police also exhumed confidence to satisfy everyone after concluding the investigation.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Kherwar said, "We will try to file charge sheet in court within seven days and request for fast trial of case. The involvement of bus conductor is confirmed, if someone else is found involved action will be taken against them as well. We are confident that we will be able to satisfy everyone after concluding the investigation. The committee has been formed to find loopholes in the security arrangement, report of which is expected on Monday."

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurgaon Vinay Pratap Singh said that the police are waiting for the committee report and then will take the comprehensive action on it. "We have asked the management to suspend the principal and also the security agencies which are there to providing services have been suspended. This is the interim measure which we have taken. We are waiting for the committee report, and then we will take the comprehensive action on it," Singh told ANI. Meanwhile, a Gurugram Court on Saturday sent the accused involved in the murder of a seven-year old student of Ryan International School to three days of police remand. The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school , with his throat slit, on Friday. Meanwhile, the school authorities, represented by Acting Principal Neerja Batra, assured that security measures will be reviewed immediately and all necessary improvements would be made. "Following the tragic incident at our school yesterday, the school authorities have seriously taken up the review of the security measures at the school. All necessary improvements and measures are being audited and reinforced with the help of experts. We are also seeking advice from the police department to guide us in this regard," the official notice of the school said. "While, we are all in great shock and grief at the loss of life of our beloved student Pradhyuman Thakur, we are taking these steps simultaneously to ensure vigorous safety measures in place for all our students and staff. We are closely working with the investigating authorities so that we could be guided further with their expertise," it further noted. (ANI)