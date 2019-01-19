Gurugram: Rape victim shot dead by accused

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): A man working at a night club as a bouncer allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old woman on Saturday for not withdrawing a rape case filed by her against him.

The victim's body was found lying near Khusboo Chowk situated on Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway by some commuters who informed the police control room.

Police said the accused, Sandeep Kumar, murdered the woman just a few hours before she was to record her statement in court.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's mother said, "The accused came to our house situated in Nathupur early morning and requested to speak to my daughter in his car. Later, my daughter along with her friend sat in the car. Around 6 am in the morning, Sandeep came to me and started pressurising me to take the case back, failing to do which he said he would kill my daughter."

The deceased's mother further said that an FIR was registered in March 2017 against Sandeep for allegedly raping her daughter, who was working with him in the same night club. "Gurugram police arrested the accused and he later got bail from court," she added Gurugram ACP Shamsher Singh said a complaint has been filed against Sandeep on the basis of the statement recorded by the victim's friend who was seated in the car at the time of the incident. Sandeep, a resident of Faridabad, is presently absconding. (ANI)