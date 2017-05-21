Gurugram road rage: Doctor shot dead

[India], May 21 (ANI): In another case of road rage, a car driver on Saturday gunned down a doctor after his bike hit the former's four wheeler in Farukh nagar of Gurugram.

The youth was reportedly learning how to drive.

The unfortunate incident happened when the doctor namely Mahavir Yadav, who was riding a bike hit a Tata Safari in cyber city area.

Enraged over the seemingly mild accident, the owner of the car identified as Vikas, got violent.

The spat further intensified after which Vikas called his brother (Ravi) who came with a pistol and pumped four bullets into Yadav which pierced his head, neck, and chest. Yadav died on the spot.

Amid the tussle Vikas also sustained a bullet. The main accused Ravi, after admitting his brother to the hospital, fled the scene. Yadav has been identified as a resident of village Jhajrola, who ran his clinic at village Ghumarpur near Pataudi. According to reports, Yadav was on his way to village Mohammadpur from Balaji Colony in Faraukhnagar on Saturday morning along with his nephew Pappu to buy a plot. The incident took place around 11 am yesterday. The police is investigating the matter. (ANI)