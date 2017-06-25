Gurugram: Singer Fazilpuria creates ruckus in drunken state

[India], June 25 (ANI): Singer Fazilpuria created nuisance in a drunken state in Gurugram on late Saturday night.

The singer was driving his Mercedes car in an inebriated state when the Gurugram Traffic Police intercepted him near the M.G. Road as a part of its drunk and drive campaign.

The singer tested positive when he was subjected to an alcometer test, following which the police impounded his car.

Fazilpuria, however, claimed that he hadn't consumed alcohol and created a ruckus on the road.

Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, is a Haryanvi singer and rapper and is famous for his original 'Chull' dance number, which was later modified and included in the 2016 movie 'Kapoor and Sons'.