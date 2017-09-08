Gurugram student death: Protesters vandalise school property

Gurugram: Soon after the shocking news of a 7-year-old child being murdered in the toilet of Gurugram’s Ryan International School this morning was announced, hundreds of other worried parents immediately rushed to pick up their children and barged into the school building.

Some of them even threw the furniture around, shattered the glass and chanted slogan against the school until they were cleared out by the police force.

While the entire school staff is clueless about the incident, parents are blaming the school authorities for the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Neerja Batra, the caretaker of Ryan International School said, “We don’t know what exactly happened. As soon as we came to know about the, we rushed him to hospital.” However, expressing their anger over the incident, parents are sitting in protest at the police commissioner’s office. Cars of school teachers were also attacked, said News 18.