Gurugram student murder: BJP asks Oppn. not to politicise the matter

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed the opposition parties for politicizing the murder of seven year old Gurugram student.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli termed the brouhaha created by politicians around the murder case as unfortunate.

"Certain political leaders are politicizing the matter. These people have a lot to answer about the accusations against them. It's unfortunate that such people are trying to do politics over the death of a child," Kohli told ANI.

Kohli further condemned the murder and said that the state government is trying its best to solve the matter. "It's an extremely unfortunate incident that a child was murdered in such a manner. The state government has immediately swung into action. The police are constantly working on the case. Justice will be served," Kolhi said. Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a student of Class II, was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh said the accused tried to sexual assault the boy but killed when he tried to resist. Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises today morning to express dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police. (ANI)