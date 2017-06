[India], June 11 (ANI): Few brave women took revenge on the man, who tried molesting them, by beating and humiliating him in public here.

The incident took place on June 10.

A video has surfaced online, in which a group of women angry with the man's act can seen slapping and beating him with shoes, while others looked on.

Earlier, the man allegedly held one of the girls' arm and tried to molest her on a busy road in Gurugram. (ANI)