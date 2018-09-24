Gururgram: Man posed as Telangana court judge arrested

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Gurugram Police on Monday arrested a con man who posed as a judge from a Telangana court and allegedly duped people by promising them jobs.

The man identified as Kedarnath Sagar, a resident of Gurugram, allegedly deceived people by promising them jobs in return of Rs. 4 to 5 lakh. He was also running a parallel scam where he used to promise people Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Sector 102 in Gurugram.

The police said that he has duped over 30 people and swindled crores of rupees through his deceptive claims. The police launched an investigation against Sagar after a complaint was filed against him. (ANI)