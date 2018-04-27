Gutkha scam: DMK protesters detained near TN DGP's office

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): Hundreds of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam workers staged a protest outside the office of Director General of Police (DGP) TK Rajendran here on Friday demanding his resignation a day after the Madras High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the multi-crore gutkha scam, in which he has been named an accused.

The protesters were later detained by the Chennai Police.

The protest was headed by MLA and district secretary J Anbalagan.

The scam pertains to a report of the Income Tax Department sent to the then Chief Secretary P. S. Rama Mohana Rao and Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar that contained details of alleged payoffs made by a gutkha manufacturer to some officials to allow the sale of banned tobacco products in Chennai. (ANI)