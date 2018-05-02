Guwahati: Explosive device found on bus, defused

[India], May 02 (ANI): The Basistha Police recovered an explosive device from an ultra bus carrying 40 passengers in Guwahati's Lokhra area on Tuesday.

The bus was coming from Barpeta Road.

After an investigation, the explosive device was recovered from a red bag and was defused in Guwahati's Khanapara field.

The Joint Commissioner of Guwahati, Diganta Barah said, "The kind of material used was in powder form. Glass pieces were also available but we are not sure which kind of explosive it was. We received the information and took the help of bomb squad to defuse it."

DCP Ramandeep Kaur also said, "It is really difficult to say what it exactly was. We are investigating the matter." According to the sources, the bomb squad is yet to confirm the nature of the explosive device. (ANI)