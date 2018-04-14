Guwahati IT commissioner's Dehradun residence sealed

[India] April 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday sealed residence of Guwahati's Income Tax Commissioner (Audit) Swetabh Suman.

He along with an I-T Officer Pratap Das, a chartered accountant Ramesh Goenka, and a middleman Pranjol Sarma were arrested by the CBI in Assam for their alleged involvement in a case of tax evasion and criminal conspiracy.

The CBI said that Suman had demanded Rs. 50 lakh from a businessman to show undue favour to him by passing favourable order in an appeal against the businessman. (ANI)