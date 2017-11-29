Hadiya 'still' struggling for her 'freedom'

[India] November 29 (ANI): Kerala woman Hadiya, who has been at the centre of love jihad controversy, on Wednesday said she asked for freedom from the Supreme Court but she was still not free.

Speaking to media outside the Sivaraj Homeopathic medical college here, Hadiya said, "I am asking for basic rights that every Indian citizen has. It has nothing to do with politics or caste. All I want is to talk to people I like. I asked for freedom from the court. I wanted to meet my husband but the fact is that I am not free till now and that's the truth".

Meanwhile, Hadiya's father said that her husband Shafin Jahan is a terrorist. Earlier on Monday, the top court had freed Hadiya from her parent's custody and sent her to college to pursue her studies. Hadiya was in the custody of her parents for almost six months after the Kerala High Court had in May annulled her marriage with Jahan. Hadiya, a Hindu by birth was converted to Islam after marrying Jahan. The apex court has been hearing Hadiya's case after Jahan approached the top court following his marriage was annulled. While Hadiya's parents have been alleging that her marriage was a case of 'love jihad' and that she was converted to Islam forcibly, Hadiya has refuted these claims so far. (ANI)