Hadiya thanks SC for giving her 'freedom' to choose

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): Pleased with Supreme Court's verdict, Hadiya on Monday thanked the apex court for giving her the "freedom" to live with his husband as a Muslim.

"I am happy that I got freedom now. I approached Supreme Court for two things. One, I want to live as a Muslim and second, I want to live with my partner," Hadiya said while addressing a press conference here.

She further said, "I totally ignored outside happenings when I was at home. When I came out after six months, it was a new world."

Her joy comes after the top court had restored Hadiya-Shafin Jahan marriage, which was annulled by Kerala High Court last year. Born in a Hindu family as Akhila Asokan, the 25-year-old woman became a Muslim after entering into wedlock with Jahan in 2016. The matter had hit the headlines, when Hadiya's father, KM Asokan, went to the court, claiming his daughter has fallen victim to 'love jihad'. The HC annulled Hadiya's marriage in May 2017 over a National Investigation Agency (NIA) report, claiming that Hadiya was a victim of indoctrination and psychological kidnapping. The court also sent the woman to her parents' custody, following which the husband moved the Supreme Court, which last week restored their marriage and also allowed NIA to continue its probe into other alleged love jihad instances. (ANI)