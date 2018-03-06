Hadiya's father files affidavit in SC

[India], Mar. 6 (ANI): Hadiya's father, KM Ashokan on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the alleged Kerala love jihad case.

Ashokan's lawyer A Raghunath said that Hadiya, also known as Akhila, was 'brainwashed and mentally kidnapped'.

Talking to ANI, Hadiya's father's lawyer said, "Hadiya's father has filed an affidavit today in the Supreme Court. Hadiya (also known as Akhila) was completely brainwashed. She is mentally kidnapped."

The 24-year-old, Hindu-born, has been in the headlines after she married a Muslim man Shafin Jahan and converted to Islam.

However, Hadiya's father has alleged that his daughter was brainwashed and forcefully converted to Islam. In May, Hadiya's marriage was annulled by the Kerala High Court on the grounds of a report submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the top court, stating that Hadiya was a victim of indoctrination and psychological kidnapping. The high court then handed over Hadiya's custody to her father arguing that "As per Indian tradition, the custody of an unmarried daughter is with the parents, until she is properly married. Following the high court's order, Hadiya' husband moved to the Supreme Court challenging the ruling. In November 2017, the top court directed Hadiya to resume her internship, and that she was free to meet whomever she wanted. (ANI)