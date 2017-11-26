Hadiya's statement cannot be taken at face value: Father's lawyer

[India], November 26 (ANI): Hadiya's statement cannot be taken at its face value, said her father's lawyer Rajendran on Sunday, claiming that her mental stability was doubtful and that she was made to say so.

"Whatever Hadiya is saying cannot be accepted at its face value because she was made to say so, and that is our impression," Rajendran told reporters here and added that her behaviour with her parents has not been normal, which has raised doubts about her mental well-being.

The 24-year-old, Hadiya, has been in the headlines after she converted to Islam, following her marriage to Shafin Jahan.

Jahan moved the apex court in September seeking recall of SC's earlier order directing National Investigation Agency to probe the matter, which has famously been dubbed as Kerala 'love jihad' case. The case reached SC after Kerala High Court annulled their marriage. Hadiya's parents have been alleging that her marriage was a case of love jihad, or forceful conversion through marriage. Contrary to her parents' take, Hadiya, on Saturday, told reporters that her conversion was not by force. "I am a Muslim. I want to go with my husband. Nobody forced me to convert," Hadiya told reporters before leaving for Delhi from Kochin to appear before the Supreme Court on November 27. The father's lawyer also said Jahan was not Hadiya's husband as it has already been proven in the high court that all marriage documents were fabricated. Regarding the case, Hadiya's father moved a fresh application in the top court on November 21 seeking direction for audio and video recording of the hearing. The NIA has submitted a status report in a sealed cover to the top court in connection with the case. The next hearing in the case is tomorrow. (ANI)