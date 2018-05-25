Hafiz Saeed gave us motivating talk: Let Terrorist

During an National Investigative Agency interrogation, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Zaibullah on Thursday revealed that Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and Zakir Oman Naqvi delivered motivational talks at two seperate occasions.

"At two separate occasions, Hafeez Saeed and Zakir Oman Naqvi gave us an motivating talk. We were also given two months training in the snow," he told NIA.

Hafiz Saeed has been named as the mastermind of the Mumbai attack in 2008, in which more than 160 people lost their lives.

The international community, led by the United Nations and the United States, has declared Hafiz Saeed a global terrorist. In 2012, the U.S. placed a USD 10 million bounty on him. Further taking responsibility of killing two Indian soldiers, Zaibullah said, "I was posted in Indian border area but the Indian Army fired and we had to return. We also went to Chatabata post, planted put mines on army's supply route, blasted the mines in which 2 Indian army jawans were killed." He was captured on April 6. (ANI)