Hajj 2018 to be digitalised, application forms available from Nov 15

[India], November 12 (ANI): Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said they were trying to digitalise Hajj 2018 and that the application forms would be available from November 15 to December 7.

"The Hajj application forms will be available from November 15 to December 7 and will be uploaded on the website of Hajj Committee of India today. We are also trying to digitalise Hajj 2018," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told media.

He added that they were announcing this two months prior to the usual announcement dates as they wanted to prepare for Hajj in a better way.

"We are trying that all 21 embarkation points be intact for the same," Naqvi asserted. Naqvi also said whoever was going to Hajj would be able to travel from all 21 embarkation points. He, however, added that a few conflicted embarkations points would be given an option to travel from other point. "If people of Srinagar don't want to travel from there, they can travel to Hajj from Delhi as well. One main reason for that is the subsidy is ending and those who will be travelling to Hajj from Srinagar will have to pay Rs. 1,10,000, while those travelling from Delhi will just have to pay Rs. 73,000," Naqvi said. Hajj 2018 will begin August 19 and end on August 24, subject to changes. (ANI)