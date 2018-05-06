Haldwani locality complains of 'contaminated' water supply

Residents of Subhash Nagar in Uttarakhand's Haldwani live under constant fear of falling ill due to water-borne diseases as they have been getting contaminated water in their homes.

Inhabitants of the locality complained that they were getting filthy water.

"The water is so polluted here that you cannot drink it. You can ask anybody here, there is lot of pollution in water," a local told ANI.

"4-5 days have passed, clean water is not coming. We are facing a lot of problems," another local said.

When approached, Haldwani's city magistrate confirmed it and said that a few areas were undergoing the problem. "There was a problem in few areas, new water pipelines to be installed and the situation will be normalised soon. Water to be tested after pipelines installed," he said. (ANI)