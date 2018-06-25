Half of Indias filthiest towns are in Bengal, says Modi's swachh survey

New Delhi: Twenty five out of the 50 dirtiest towns in India are from West Bengal, claims the Narendra Modi-led union government. Citing the 2018 "Swachh Survekshan" or nationwide cleanliness survey, it claims that the state has fared dismally with an overall ranking of 28 out of 30 states.

The survey - Conducted by the Union Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry - reveals that West Bengal has an aggregate score of 164 points, faring just a little better than Nagaland (145) and Tripura (131) at the bottom of the rankings table.

Of the 500 urban local bodies with a population of more than one lakh that were surveyed, none of the small towns from West Bengal have been able to break into the top 300. Habra in North 24 Parganas district fared the best with a rank of 366, while Bhadreswar in Hooghly district has been judged the dirtiest small city in the country with a score of 448.33 points. Known as the "queen of hills", the world famous Darjeeling town has been ranked 461 out of 500.