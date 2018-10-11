Handwara encounter: Hizbul top commander killed

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): One of the two terrorists who were gunned down by security forces on Thursday morning has been identified as Hizbul Mujahideen's top commander Manan Wani.

Giving the details, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed that the other terrorist too was a Hizbul operative and identified as Ashiq Hussain Zargar, a resident of Tulwari Langate.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti described the killing of the top Hizbul commander as a 'loss'. Taking to twitter, she wrote that security forces gunned down two top HM terrorists including a former Ph.D scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Bashir Wani, Handwara district of north Kashmir.

Mehbooba twitted, "Today a PhD scholar chose death over life and was killed in an encounter. His death is entirely our loss as we are losing young educated boys every day. It is high time that all the political parties in the country realise the gravity of this situation and try to facilitate a solution through dialogue with all the stakeholders including Pakistan to end this bloodshed." An encounter broke out on Thursday morning between security forces and terrorists in Shartgund Bala area of Qalamabad. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. (ANI)