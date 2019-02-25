'Hang the culprits, shoot them publicly': BJP MLA on Chitrakoot twins' murder case

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Monday threw an open challenge to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, asking him to "hang" and "shoot in full public view" the culprits connected with the case of abduction and murder of twins in Chitrakoot.

"Kamal Nath, catch the culprits and hang them. Shoot them in full public view. The BJP is with you, we cannot see the killings of these innocent children," Sharma told reporters.

Hitting out at Nath for accusing the BJP for being behind the incident, Sharma accused the state government of saving the culprits.

Earlier, former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for a CBI probe into the abduction and murder of twins in Chitrakoot. He accused the Kamal Nath-led Congress government of its sheer laxity in rescuing the children. "I would like to tell the chief minister (Kamal Nath) to give this case to CBI. Attempts are being made to twist the incident. Why didn't the investigating team find success in the case? Culprits must be hanged," Shivraj, who met the kin of the deceased, told reporters in Chitrakoot on Sunday. Hitting back at the comments made by Chauhan, Nath had said: “Opposition (BJP) is scared because their people are involved.” The five-year-old twins were abducted at gunpoint from their school bus within their campus in Chitrakoot on February 12. The bodies of the deceased - Devansh and Priyansh - were found lying near a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Sunday. Police said the abductors killed the boys even after receiving the ransom. In the wake of the tragedy, protests erupted in Chitrakoot, following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC had to be imposed in the area. (ANI)