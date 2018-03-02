Happy Holi 2018: Best wishes, greetings, quotes, Whatsapp status, images for festival of colours

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated across nation today. People celebrate the occasion by throwing colours, splashing waters and eating lots of food. The festival is marked as a day of good winning over the evil.
This day is preceded by Chhoti Holi, or Holika dahan, marked by the lighting of a bonfire on the eve of Holi. People sing and dance around the bonfire, and exchange pleasantries and sweets. This year, Holi is celebrated on March 2, while Holika dahan was celebrated on March 1.
1. Holi is the day to strengthen the bond of friendship and add more colors to it. Enjoy the festival to its fullest! Happy Holi!
2. Neela, peela, hara, gulaabi yeh sab to ek bahaana hain
hame to tumse milne aana hai
Es Holi pe unhe rangne jaana hain..
Dil ne ek baar phir humara kahna mana hain.
3. May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in. Happy Holi.
4. Let it go, just color it red and yellow and green and purple. Life is letting it go and playing Holi!
5. Khuda kare har saal chand ban k aaye
Din ka ujala shan ban k aaye
Kabhi dur na ho apke chehre se hansi
Ye Holi Ka tyohar aisa mehman ban k aaye..
6. Celebrating the colors
of our beautiful relationship,
I wish you and your family
all the bright hues of life.
Have a colourful holi !
7. Peace for white,
Power for red,
Knowledge for yellow,
Development for green,
Love for pink,
May this Holi add all these colours to your life.
Wish you a very Happy Holi!
8. Festivals are founders of love and joy, friends are the real ones to make this day as a great memory. You are one of them. Happy Holi My friend!
9. Rang ho ya gulaal, maaro pichkari or laa do fuhaar. Nacho or jhumo, masti se ghumo. Have a colorful and joyous Holi!!
10. Holi tyohar hai Rang aur Bhaang ka
Hum sab yaaron ka
Ghar mein aaye mehmano ka
Gali mein gali walon ka
Mohalle mein mahoul waalo ka
Desh mein deshwalo ka.
Boora naa maano Holi hai Holi hai bhai Holi hai!