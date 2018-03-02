Happy Holi 2018: Nation celebrates festival of colours

President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and several celebrities and personalities extended their wishes to the nation on Holi 2018.
Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of harmony in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 2, 2018
होली के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2018
Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!
Happy Holi folks!! Play respectfully & sensibly, do not harass women, be kind to all the animals and the environment.. And above all Have Fun! #Holi #HappyHoli #RangBarse pic.twitter.com/fC4FxQqWpP— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) March 2, 2018
Rangon se mat darna, Rang badalne waaon se darna. Don’t be afraid of colours, beware of people changing colours. Wish you a Holi filled with love and harmony #Holi2018 pic.twitter.com/jgiJleHrFI— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 2, 2018
My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug.... #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration..— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 1, 2018
Colours of Holi reflects our vibrant cultural heritage.May this festival of colours strengthen faith and stimulate our national values widening unanimity and harmony.— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) March 2, 2018
Happy Holi! pic.twitter.com/sEKKUlYHv4
It’s Holi tomorrow. It is one of the world’s greatest and most beautiful festivals. The 0.000001% of jerks who don’t know how to behave cannot tarnish that. Happy Holi!— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 1, 2018