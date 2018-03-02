Happy Holi 2018: Nation celebrates festival of colours

The festival of Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil. It also represents the story of the death of Holika, the sister of a king named Hiranyakashipu who had fallen to her own trap set to kill his nephew Prahlad who is said to be saved by Lord Krishna as the latter went on to rule the kingdom of 'Daityas'. Usually, Holi is celebrated across two days.

President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and several celebrities and personalities extended their wishes to the nation on Holi 2018.