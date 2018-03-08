Happy International Women's Day 2018: Inspirational quotes, wishes, Whatsapp status

A women is an exemplification of excellence, knowledge and care. She has climbed the mountains and jumped into the sea; she has put her foot forward with every man on the planet. International Women's Day celebrates the energy of women – their rights and part in our lives and society. Women's Day, celebrated March 8 every year, not only respects the power of women but also features their suffrage, torment and anguishes that they have effectively fought throughout the years.
Send inspirational wishes, quotes and images to the powerful women of your life.
1. Women, from time immemorial have fought for the right of others, now it’s her time to get her rights realized and get equal participation in the society.
2. Empower woman, empower the human community. The base on which the world stands is a women.
3. A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honored, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form.
4. There is only one thing in the Universe which a woman still needs to learn and that one thing is that, ‘she has the power to turn the direction of the wind on her own’
5. Extremists have shown what frighten them most: a girl with a book – MalalaYousafzai
6. Woman is the companion of man, gifted with equal mental capacity – Mahatma Gandhi
7. The history of all times and of today especially, teaches that women will be forgotten if they forget to think about themselves – Louise Otto
8. A woman’s guess is much more accurate than a man’s certainty – Rudyard Kiplin
9. A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. – Melinda Gates
10. Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition. – Marilyn Monroe