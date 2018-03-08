Happy International Women's Day 2018: Inspirational quotes, wishes, Whatsapp status







1. Women, from time immemorial have fought for the right of others, now it’s her time to get her rights realized and get equal participation in the society.





2. Empower woman, empower the human community. The base on which the world stands is a women.





3. A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honored, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form.







4. There is only one thing in the Universe which a woman still needs to learn and that one thing is that, 'she has the power to turn the direction of the wind on her own'





5. Extremists have shown what frighten them most: a girl with a book – MalalaYousafzai





6. Woman is the companion of man, gifted with equal mental capacity – Mahatma Gandhi



