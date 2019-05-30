Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

[India], May 30 (ANI): A 'chaiwala' in West Bengal's Siliguri is distributing tea for free to express his happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath for the second term on Thursday evening.

"Modi ji is taking oath as Prime Minister for the second time. I have deep affection for BJP since 1999 when Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. I am happily distributing tea for free as today Modi is going to take the oath as the Prime Minister," Nand Lal Sunar, the tea seller told ANI.

Local people flock to Sunar's tea shop here to have tea without paying anything. In Birbhum, 31 priests performed Yagya at Tarapith temple hours before Modi's swearing-in at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function. Leaders from all BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states have confirmed their attendance for the event. The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India. (ANI)