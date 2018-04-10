Happy that yoga is becoming popular in Swaziland: Pres Kovind

[Swaziland], Apr. 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed happiness over the popularity of yoga in Swaziland and said both the county has the potential to hold a win-win partnership.

Addressing the gathering here, the President also underlined the benefits of Ayurveda and the traditional medicines of Swaziland.

"We can combine the benefits of Ayurveda with your traditional medicines and provide sustainable living choices to many. I am happy that yoga is becoming popular in this country. We truly have the potential to hold a win-win partnership," said President Kovind, who is on his maiden official visit to Swaziland as part of his three-nation tour in Africa.

Meanwhile, the King of Swaziland Mswati III informed that they will also reciprocate gesture of India by opening a Swazi embassy in New Delhi. "President Kovind said that they will open a residential embassy in Swaziland to facilitate easier cooperation. As a kingdom, we have also resolved to reciprocate this gesture by opening our embassy in India," King Mswati said. Earlier, India and Swaziland signed two agreements on health and visa services. One of the agreement deals with granting of the visa waiver for the diplomats and officials holding relevant passports while the other is to ensure cooperation in the field of health and medicine. (ANI)