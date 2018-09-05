Hapur lynching probe to be conducted under Meerut IG: SC

[India], Sep 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the investigation in the Hapur lynching case will be conducted under the supervision of Meerut's Inspector General of Police (IG).

The apex court also said that the IG Meerut will adhere and follow the court's judgment, while conducting the investigation in the case.

In August, while hearing the plea of a survivor in the case, the court had asked the IG Meerut to submit a report on the entire incident.

Besides seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, the petitioner had also sought transfer of case and subsequent trial outside Uttar Pradesh amid allegations that the police have not recorded his statement. He had also demanded cancellation of the bail of the accused.

In June, 38-year-old Qasim was lynched to death and 65-year-old Shamsuddin was severely injured in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district after a group of people attacked them on suspicion of being involved in cow slaughter. (ANI)