Harassed, stalked by Banda man, girl commits suicide

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): A girl has committed suicide after being allegedly harassed and stalked by a man in Banda of Uttar Pradesh.

The father of the victim alleged the Uttar Pradesh Police for not filing the case in time after the incident was narrated to them.

"For last 10 days my daughter had been trying to file a complaint against the stalker. We went from police station to police station but to no avail. I want justice," he said.

The police, however, have denied the allegation, adding they have initiated an investigation into the incident.

"We are investigating the matter. We don't know what they are saying. They had not filed a complaint. We will certainly take an action once they do," Banda's Superintendent of Police (SP) said. (ANI)