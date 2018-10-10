Harassers should not be spared: NCW chief

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Wednesday lauded the women who have opened up in the ongoing #MeToo movement.

She further motivated the survivors to contact the NCW and file a complaint against the harassers. "We have been trying to get in touch with the women who have faced any kind of sexual harassment; they can come forward and complain to us," she told ANI.

Sharma informed that the commission cannot take any issue forward by themselves until the victim files a complaint with them.

"These sexual offenders should not be spared. By not complaining, they get more reason to repeat it and harass other women as well," she added. The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassment. Following Tanushree's revelation, many others from the media and the entertainment industry have also come forward with their stories of sexual harassment. (ANI)