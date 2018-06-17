Hardik Patel backs Kejriwal to 'save democracy'

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended his support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the latter's ongoing rift with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Patel took to Twitter and said, "The party does not hold importance for me but I stand with Arvind Kejriwal in this battle. It is important for everybody to come together to save the democracy"

Kejriwal also got support from Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter to convey his gratitude to the ministers for their support. He said, "The people of Delhi will ever be grateful to you sirs @ncbn @vijayanpinarayi @hd_kumaraswamy and @MamataOfficial didi. We all will work together to save democracy. Thank u so much."

Earlier, the four chief ministers visited Kejriwal's residence to meet his family before meeting the former at the Lt Governor office. The Chief Ministers also wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor seeking an appointment to meet over the issues concerning Kejriwal and the Delhi government. Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping at Raj Niwas since June 11 demanding a direction to the IAS officers working under the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands. (ANI)