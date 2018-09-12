Hardik Patel breaks hunger strike after 19 days

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel ended his indefinite hunger strike after 19 days on Wednesday afternoon.

Hours before ending his hunger strike, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader took to Twitter to announce the culmination of his hunger strike and attributed the step to the request of two religious leaders from the community who had told him that he must stay alive to take the fight forward.

Patel had started his indefinite hunger strike on August 25. He was fasting to demand reservations for the Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers.

Patel was detained by Ahmedabad Crime Branch on August 19, before he was set to commence his hunger strike. (ANI)