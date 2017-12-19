Hardik Patel congratulates Congress for emerging as strong opposition in Gujarat

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to stake its claims in Gujarat with 99 seats as opposed to its intended target of 150, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convenor Hardik Patel on Tuesday congratulated Congress for emerging as a strong opposition in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Patidar leader Hardik Patel said, "I would like to congratulate Congress for emerging as a strong opposition in Gujarat. We will have to see how they serve people while also playing their role of the opposition."

Patel further said that whatever Election Commissions says cannot be an ultimatum. "Whatever Election Commission says cannot be the be all and all. If a candidate says there have been issues with EVMs, the VVPAT slips must be re-counted by the Commission," added Patel. Yesterday, Patidar leader Hardik Patel accused the BJP of tampering EVMs in Gujarat and urged the Congress party to raise the issue of EVM tampering. Meanwhile, alongwith Gujarat, the BJP has won the Himachal Pradesh elections also. (ANI)